Maxell Pro AV Introduces Lightweight, Compact 3LCD Laser Projectors

The What: Maxell Pro AV has expanded its laser projector lineup with the compact, lightweight 3LCD J Series projectors suited for class and conference room environments.

The What Else: The MP-JW4001 and MP-JU4001 are both designed with 4,000 ANSI lumens with WXGA and WUXGA resolution respectively, while the MP-JW3501 features 3,500 ANSI lumens and WXGA resolution. All models feature wireless presentation compatibility, Projector Quick Connection App for Mobile devices, and USB and HDMI connection options for teachers and staff. The MP-JU4001 also features High Dynamic Contrast Ratio for more vibrant colors and Maxell’s unique Accentualizer technology.

The 3LCD J Series projectors from Maxell provide a reduction in total cost of ownership with no lamps to replace and 20,000 hours light source life with normal mode. Additionally, the new phosphor chip technology, which replaced the phosphor wheel and motor, results in fewer moving parts for better reliability and quieter operation.

The entire J Series is designed for easy installation and setup to help save time and money. Maxell’s Perfect Fit 2 feature enables users to adjust individual corners and sides independent of one another to ensure the picture fits the screen in each classroom while the Cloning Function allows users to copy configuration settings from one projector to another of the same model. Maxell’s J Series lineup also supports specific control commands of several other projector brands to make replacement as easy as possible.

“Budget is a big restriction for our education customers, so Maxell worked closely with its end users to ensure the new J Series would provide the exact features they need at a price they can afford,” said Ray Soltys, director of sales, Maxell Corporation of America. “With the new phosphor chip technology providing better reliability combined with our five-year or 10,000-hour warranty, many schools will be able to budget and plan for upcoming classroom technology refreshes easily.”

The Bottom Line: Designed to have a low cost of ownership, the new Maxell 3LCD J Series laser projectors are well suited for schools or corporate facilities looking to upgrade classroom and conference technology solutions.