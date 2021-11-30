Mavric Incorporated Earns Top Honor Among A-T Reps

Audio-Technica held an online awards ceremony to honor its manufacturer's representatives on November 1, 2021, on a dedicated Zoom conference. Pictured, from left, are: Jeff Beck (Audio-Technica U.S. territory manager), Pete Petty (Mavric principal, on screen) and Reid Peterson (Audio-Technica U.S. director of sales, Professional Markets). Mavric Incorporated was the recipient of the Audio-Technica Samurai Award for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Audio-Technica has recognized Mavric Incorporated with its Samurai Award for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, for representing Audio-Technica in the U.S. Southeast, covering Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.

Audio-Technica held an online awards ceremony to honor its manufacturer's representatives on November 1, 2021, on a dedicated Zoom conference. The A-T Samurai Award recipient was congratulated for outstanding sales performance and bestowed with Audio-Technica's beloved Samurai doll, which has since been sent to Mavric's corporate HQ. Mavric principal Pete Petty accepted the award, which was presented by Reid Peterson, Audio-Technica U.S. director of sales, Professional Markets.

"We are proud to honor Mavric with our Samurai Award," said Peterson. "Mavric has emerged as a true industry leader, and Pete Petty and his solid team of David Barrett, Jerry Silhavy and Gabe Williams have distinguished themselves with strong sales and a high level of service and support in the Southeast. We are proud of their performance over the last year (which was a tough one for everyone), along with the relationships that they continue to foster and their expertise surrounding the A-T product line."