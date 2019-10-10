Massive LG DVLED Video Wall Installed in Toronto

Just in time for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors 2019 season home openers this month, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank have unveiled a massive new outdoor Direct View LED (DVLED) video wall from LG Electronics.

Giving Toronto sports fans a superior viewing experience in Maple Leaf Square adjacent to the Scotiabank Arena, the new 2,200-square-foot LG DVLED display is 37 percent larger than the previous screen. The installation of the new 62-by-35-foot screen, which was handled by Pattison Sign Group, marks the expanded partnership between MLSE and LG, which have a shared mindset of elevating every game for fans. LG Electronics Canada is the exclusive Consumer Electronics Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

Learn more about the install in the video below.

“LG has been a trusted MLSE partner for 10 years and has helped us provide an exceptional experience to our fans through their products,” said MLSE CRO Jeff Deline. “With the installation of the new LG outdoor screen, our fans’ outdoor viewing experience at Maple Leaf Square and Jurassic Park will continue to be one of the best places to watch the game.”

The installation of the new LG outdoor DVLED screen is part of the re-imagination of the famous Tortonto sports complex known as Maple Leaf Square during hockey games and Jurassic Park during basketball games. The project, taking place over the next few years, is bringing technological and infrastructure innovations to create a world-class fan experience inside and outside the arena.