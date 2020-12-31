Martin Releases New P3 System Controller Software Version 5.2.0

The What: Martin P3 System Controller Software Version 5.2.0 is now available as a free update for the entire family of Martin P3 System Controllers.

The What Else: Martin P3 System Controller Software Version 5.2.0 comes with a range of new features and improvements that benefit newer products such as the MAC Aura PXL and VDO Atomic Dot, as well as long-time Martin favorites like VDO Sceptron, VDO Fatron and Exterior PixLine.

The new software features a P3 switch to istantly toggle individual fixtures between video control and DMX control; it also receives PixelMap input from a lighting desk for up to 128 universes, drive fixtures with a video feed from a media server or dynamically switch between the two.



The Bottom Line: Users can set incoming video streams as the background in ‘Setup View’ and map fixtures directly onto the video in the same window and also preview a render of the incoming video stream on an imported drawing or picture of the stage or building.

The new software updates can be downloaded on the company's website, www.martin.com.