Martin Audio Updates VU-NET Support for Torus, Intros Q-Sys Control for iKON

The What: Martin Audio is introducing the latest release of its control software VU-NET (2.2.2), which alongside new firmware for iKON amplifiers implements new features.

The What Else: First, preset support has been added for Martin Audio's award-winning constant curvature loudspeaker, Torus T12, including when it is also used in conjunction with its partner cardioid subwoofer, SXC118. Second, Martin Audio iKON amplifiers can now be added to the Q-SYS ecosystem within the Q-SYS Designer software. Features can be controlled from the software, Q-SYS compatible UCIs and GPIO logic ports integrated into Q-SYS cores and peripherals. These control features include gain and muting, sleep and standby and alarm notifications, as well as amplifier snapshot recall.

The Bottom Line: To download VU-NET software and iKON firmware and Q-SYS plug-in visit: https://martin-audio.com/support/software.