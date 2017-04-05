Martin Audio Launches Multi-Purpose Line Arrays

Martin Audio unveiled a range of new products at its Prolight + Sound launch event in Frankfurt, including the Wavefront Precision Series of multi-purpose line arrays.

Dom Harter with New Products

The new line arrays have been designed to bring Martin Audio’s signature sound, coverage consistency and control to a broader range of touring applications, installations and budgets. Comprising the WPC (2 x 10in LF) and WPM (2 x 6.5in LF), Wavefront Precision line arrays are designed as complete systems with the newly announced external iKON multi-channel amplifiers optimised by Martin Audio’s automated DISPLAY software.

Adopting the principle of scalable resolution, with external, dedicated multi-channel amplifiers, Wavefront Precision line arrays are designed to be flexible, upgradeable and financially accessible.

“Martin Audio’s MLA Series remains the definitive optimised array technology in the marketplace today, offering customers both the hard avoid feature (the ability to limit coverage in a zone by as much as 30dB) and the patented ability to optimise against multiple target functions – such as frequency response, SPL gradient and leakage, which no other competitor product can," said Dom Harter, managing director. “But the MLA family consists of fixed resolution systems and what we wanted to do with Wavefront Precision was to introduce a solution whereby customers could have a flexible and scalable approach to resolution and control of coverage. Simply put the more boxes with dedicated amplifier channels, the higher the resolution and scale of coverage control achievable. This means even at the lowest level of resolution the results are still fundamentally better than traditional line array, at no extra cost, and at the top end of resolution users can enjoy many of the benefits that MLA systems provide. Presently other manufacturers are forcing their customers to buy very expensive and fixed amounts of amps to optimise arrays, but with Wavefront Precision the decision on the level of coverage control, and therefore the number of high powered efficient iKON amps required, is the customer’s. This fundamentally changes the rule book and reaffirms once again our leadership in optimised array technology.”