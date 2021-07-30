Magewell Introduces Magewell Cloud Multi-Device Management Software

The What: Magewell is introducing its new Magewell Cloud multi-device management software. Available free of charge for installation on an on-premises server or cloud hosting platform, the Magewell Cloud software provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders plus powerful stream management features including protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality.

The What Else: Magewell Cloud supports remote management of all of the company's current hardware solutions for streaming and IP conversion. These include the Ultra Stream family of live streaming and recording appliances; the recently introduced Ultra Encode series of universal live media encoders; and the Pro Convert portfolio of encoders and decoders for bridging traditional video and audio signals with IP media networks using NDI technology and other popular protocols.

Once the Magewell hardware devices have been registered to a Magewell Cloud installation, users can remotely configure device parameters, monitor the status of each device, trigger operational functions--such as starting or stopping encoding--and perform batch firmware upgrades across multiple units of the same model. Administrators can also group devices together and assign permissions for different devices or groups.

The Bottom Line: The Magewell Cloud software is now in beta testing, with general availability expected later in Q3. Users interested in beta testing a pre-release version of the software are invited to submit a request through the Magewell website at www.magewell.com/magewell-cloud.