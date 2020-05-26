Magewell Expands Recording and Live Streaming Capabilities in Ultra Stream Encoders

The What: To further enhance its ease of use and versatility, Magewell has released a new upgrade for its Ultra Stream family of live streaming encoder hardware. Available in all new units and as a free firmware update for existing customers, version 1.3 adds flexible new recording modes alongside expanded streaming protocol support and various minor refinements.

Magewell UltraStream (Image credit: Magewell)

The What Else: The Ultra Stream 1.3 firmware upgrade also adds a user-selectable Auto-Recording option that automatically starts recording to internal storage, a USB drive, or both when a stable input signal is detected. This enables "zero-touch" recording and ensures that producers don't miss a second of the action.

The new update also adds support for the RTSP streaming protocol—still used in many enterprises' internal streaming servers and industrial applications—alongside Ultra Stream's existing RTMP capabilities. Other enhancements include expanded controls in the web-based interface; new tools for downloading recorded clips; and image adjustments including brightness, contrast, saturation, and hue.

The Bottom Line: Ultra Stream encoders are available in HDMI or SDI models through Magewell's global network of authorized resellers. Version 1.3 firmware is available immediately, and existing users can update their devices through the Ultra Stream mobile app or web interface.