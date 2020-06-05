Magewell Expands Live Streaming With Capture Express 3.2

The What: Magewell has announced version 3.2 of its free Capture Express software that expands the application's live streaming capabilities with new support for multiple streaming technologies including the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol developed and open-sourced by Haivision.

The What Else: Already supporting the RTMP protocol in earlier releases, version 3.2 further expands the software's streaming flexibility with support for the SRT protocol as well as MPEG-TS over UDP or RTP. Capture Express 3.2 automatically detects compatible graphics hardware in the host system and leverages GPU-accelerated H.264 encoding when possible, using the CPU for encoding only as necessary. Capture Express runs on the Windows operating system and is compatible with all current Magewell capture product lines.

The Bottom Line: While Magewell capture devices feature extensive compatibility with popular third-party software for streaming, live production, web conferencing, lecture capture and more, the Capture Express software offers Magewell users a lightweight, dedicated tool for recording, previewing or streaming input sources up to 4K at 60 frames per second.

