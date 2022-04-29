Lyon Video Boosts Mobile Production Capabilities with FOR-A Multiviewers

FOR-A Corporation of America announced that Lyon Video, a video broadcasting and production company based in Columbus, OH, has purchased 35 of its newly-introduced MV-3240 multiviewers. Recently acquired by Live Media Group, Lyon is known for its engineering expertise and large fleet of mobile units which will add reach and depth to LMG's push into the nationwide market. Lyon's new multiviewers join a full complement of FOR-A signal processors, telestrators, and video switchers already aboard its mobile trucks and will be employed immediately for sports, concerts, and entertainment as the industry returns to large-scale live events.

Installation of nine multiviewers in the first of Lyon's HD-capable expando trucks is already complete, with two more mobile trucks to be ready for events beginning in July. Because the layout of the multiviewers often changes from show to show, Lyon relies on FOR-A's GearLink Integrated Control Software, which eliminates the need to change the layout of each multiviewer individually. With customizable screen layouts and buttons, all nine multiviewers can be preset to the same screen layout with a single touch, delivering a bird's-eye view of workflows and convenient visual control of the multi viewer, video switcher, cameras, routing switcher, clip server, character generator, and other signals.

(Image credit: Lyon Video)

"The ability to preset screen layouts is a game changer," said Cris Wollett, chief engineer of Lyon Video. "The multiviewers we'd been using were cumbersome and time-consuming, requiring us to change the screen layout separately for each unit. Only FOR-A offers the capability to instantly change the layout of all multiviewers at once, making it quick and easy to turn around the truck for the next show. We're thrilled to have them on our trucks in place of what we had before."

"This is a good illustration of FOR-A's approach to engineering breakthroughs," said Satoshi Kanemura, president of FOR-A Corporation of America. "We develop close relationships with our customers, look for their pain points, and put our engineers to work solving these issues. We're pleased that our compact, versatile MV-3240 and integrated GearLink control software take Lyon's experience in the field to the next level with the industry's only one-touch solution for changing layouts on multiviewer displays."

"This kind of innovation is what we've come to expect from FOR-A," said Chad Snyder, president of Live Mobile Group. We're looking forward to expanding the use of these new multiviewers and other FOR-A products in our mobile production trucks as we continue to grow. This is just the beginning."

The MV-3240 is a compact, 1 RU-sized multi viewer supporting up to 32 inputs for 3G/HD/SD-SDI (and future support for up to 16 inputs for 12G/6G-SDI) as well as four outputs for 3G/HD-SDI (or one output for 12-GSDI and 1 HDMI output). Users can freely create up to 25 windows for one 4K or up to 40 windows for four 2K images, resizing them from HD to 4K and from 4K to 2K. The built-in layout manager makes it easy to customize layouts, adjusting image size, aspect ratio, position, and other settings, then storing them on the viewer for later recall with the push of a button. The integrated M-JPEG streaming output is simple to monitor outside the control room from any web-enabled device.