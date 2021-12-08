For College Football and Beyond, Lyon Video Embraces FOR-A Signal Processors, Video Switchers

This past August. Lyon Video, a video broadcasting and production company based in Columbus, Ohio, purchased 10 FOR-A FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processors. Just a few months later, Lyon Video added another 32 FA-9600s, bringing the company's total to 42 FA-9600s. All include the processor's high dynamic range (HDR) software option.

Some of the new signal processors joined the FOR-A complement on Lyon-14, a 53-foot expando OB truck in rotation for the 13-game NCAA Division I college football package during the 2021 season. Others will be used in Lyon Video fly packs for various remote applications. Lyon also added three FOR-A HVS-490 HD/4K-UHD video switchers to its fly pack arsenal. Designed for use in live environment, event memory and macro functions make it easy to set up, and MELite technology eliminates the need for multiple switchers in a staging scenario.

"After just a few outings, we saw the difference in our upconversion to 4K UHD," said Lyon Video president Chad Snyder. "And we ordered another 32 FA-9600s immediately for use across our equipment fleet. Viewers want a pristine 4K picture. With these signal processors as part of our equipment package, we can include the extra visual elements that viewers are accustomed to seeing without concern about signal quality. This gives the production a consistent feel at the network level."

Although Lyon Video produced the football games in UHD, not all content from outside sources--such as graphics, POV cameras, and effects--was supplied in UHD. The FA-9600s provided high quality upconversion of HD signals, which helps avoid a jarring difference in picture quality between elements for the viewer.

"The quality of the conversion is so important," said Snyder. "When we looked at the options available to us, the FA-9600's quality was superior to their competitors.

While the FA-9600s are currently being used for college football, the long-term plan is to have them in place for a variety of applications and in all productions, including fly pack applications. FA-9600 adoption will enhance the trucks' capability to produce HD/3G and UHD with wider color gamut, including HDR 3D LUT.

Designed for live HDR broadcast production, each of the FA-9600's two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs include: a frame synchronizer, HDR and Wide Color Gamut support, and conversion of multiple formats, including 12G, 4K (UHD), 1080p, and HD/SD-SDI. Its 12G-SDI terminals provide support for 4K production (with optional software), while an optional expansion card adds four additional channels of 3G-SDI I/O or six channels of 12G-SDI distributed output. Built-in LUTs--as well as support of 3D LUTs for SDR-HDR, HDR-HDR, and HDR-SDR conversions in mixed SDR and HDR production environments--deliver outstanding conversion accuracy.