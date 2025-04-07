Pro AV Newsmakers: 3G Productions' Acquisition, Grass Valley's New CEO, and More

Another week, and another Pro AV acquisition steals the headlines.

(Image credit: 3G Productions)

Over the past two decades, West Coast-based 3G Productions has steadily grown its live event production services and systems integration businesses. Bolstering the company’s strategic plans to diversify its client base and further develop into a national brand, 3G Productions announced last month that it purchased the assets of Switch Video, a provider of video rental services for the film/television, corporate/tradeshow, and live event and touring industries.

3G assumed ownership of Switch Video’s operations in both Castaic, CA and Atlanta, rebranding them as 3G Productions facilities. Switch’s leadership team—including industry veterans Alan Barber, Justin Edgerly, and Shawn Orm—will remain with 3G will be tasked with leading the business development of the company’s new vertical markets.

“We are excited to welcome Switch Video to the 3G family,” said Keith Conrad, CEO, 3G Productions. “Not only is their equipment inventory highly complementary to our own arsenal of production tools, but Switch’s talented team of industry experts fits very well into 3G’s culture as our ‘people first’ organization continues to expand. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to grow into a national full-service production company with a deep and diversified client base.”

That wasn't all. Get caught up in last week's Pro AV people movers and partnerships.

(Image credit: Future)

Grass Valley Announces New Key Leadership Hires

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

Grass Valley appointed Jon Wilson as its new chief executive officer. Wilson, the company’s former president and chief operating officer, leads the next phase of growth with a primary focus on delivering successful customer outcomes, led by technology solutions that enable media companies to maximize the value of their content, reduce technology costs, and optimize operations.

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

Grass Valley is also reinforcing its leadership team with key strategic hires to accelerate customer success, product innovation, and regional expansion. At the forefront of these appointments is Claudio Szabas, who returns to Grass Valley as EVP, Customer Success. I this role, Szabas is responsible for designing and executing Grass Valley’s global customer success strategy. Working closely with the sales, product, and development teams, he ensures the seamless delivery of solutions and an exceptional customer experience, overseeing implementation, post-deployment support, and ongoing customer satisfaction management.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With over 20 years of experience in the Media, Broadcast, and Telecom industries, he brings a unique perspective, having worked extensively as both a customer and a vendor. In addition, Grass Valley announced two additional key hires to its team.

Chris Partington joins as product director, content and editing. Formerly head of product for media asset management solutions at NEP, he brings deep expertise in content and media asset workflows. In his new role, he drives the development strategy for Grass Valley’s industry-leading Framelight X media and production asset management system and EDIUS editing solution, leveraging AMPP to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and collaboration in live and post-production workflows.

Vincent Eade is appointed regional sales director for Northern Europe. Eade rejoins Grass Valley from EditShare, bringing a wealth of sales and leadership experience, including a prior tenure with the company. With more than 25 years of experience in the media technology industry and a proven track record of building high-performing teams, his deep regional expertise and strong customer relationships will be invaluable as Grass Valley continues to expand its footprint in Northern Europe.

Jabra Welcomes Sandrine Desbarbieux-Lloyd as SVP of Jabra Global Marketing

Jabra has appointed Sandrine Desbarbieux-Lloyd as SVP of global marketing. In her new role, Desbarbieux-Lloyd leads marketing initiatives for Jabra’s headsets and speakerphones, as well as software and AI-driven videoconferencing solutions.

Bringing a wealth of C-level marketing, digital transformation and AI expertise, Desbarbieux-Lloyd has previously held leadership roles at Meta, Tesco, Samsung and Avis. She steps into the role previously held by Calum MacDougall, who has accepted the role of president of the Enterprise division at GN, which holds the Jabra brand. His leadership will drive continued innovation and business growth across Jabra and the Enterprise division as a whole.

Live Media Group Names Ryan Hatch VP, Strategic Accounts

(Image credit: Live Media Group)

Live Media Group has named Ryan Hatch as VP, Strategic Accounts. In this role, Hatch focuses on client engagement, business development, and operational strategy.

Hatch brings more than two decades of expertise in revenue generation, strategic planning, and client engagement to his new role. He joins Live Media Group from NEP Group, where he worked as VP, Engineering and Operations, U.S. Broadcast Services. During this time, Hatch oversaw operations, engineering, scheduling, transportation, and facility management. He focused on managing project teams, technical specialists, and logistics while ensuring seamless scheduling and operations for mobile units and production facilities. Prior to his time at NEP, Hatch served as director of operations for Mobile TV Group and was responsible for coordinating mobile broadcast units and engineering staff for more than 4,200 sporting events in North America and Canada.

Nice Appoints Jeff Shaw as New Chief Product Officer

(Image credit: Nice)

Nice has appointed Jeff Shaw as its chief product officer (CPO). With over 20 years of experience in product management and marketing, Shaw brings a proven track record of driving innovation, developing products, and shaping innovative solutions.

Before stepping into this role, Shaw served as head of product management for luxury solutions in the Nice Home Management Systems business unit, where he played a pivotal role in advancing Nice’s smart home and building solutions. Prior to that, he led product management for Nice North America as VP of control products, overseeing the development of cutting-edge technologies that have redefined the smart home category and earned numerous industry accolades.

Shaw’s expertise spans across product management, marketing, and business development, with a focus on creating solutions that enhance everyday life. His leadership will be crucial as Nice continues to expand its global presence and reinforce its position as a leader in the smart home and building management industry.

VIOSO Welcomes Mark Wadsworth As CMO

(Image credit: VIOSO)

VIOSO appointed Mark Wadsworth as chief marketing officer. The appointment is the latest in an extensive recruitment program, centered on growing the brand and focusing efforts on VIOSO’s three core pillars of software, servers, and services for system integrators. In the newly created role, Wadsworth is tasked with further developing the visibility and growth of the VIOSO brand and its strategic direction across global vertical markets.

Wadsworth will play a key role in identifying market opportunities for VIOSO’s extensive product line-up and launching some exciting new technology that is in development. He brings 13 years of AV experience to his new role, having previously worked for a leading display manufacturer as VP of global marketing.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

swXtch.io and Diversified Enter into Strategic Business and Technology Partnerships

swXtch.io announced two key partnership agreements with Diversified at the start of NAB Show 2025. Diversified officially becomes a cloudSwXtch reseller, and will work closely with swXtch.io to raise visibility and brand recognition in North America. The agreement extends the partnership between swXtch.io and Diversified, who last year joined swXtch.io’s Federated Partner Program.

swXtch.io is also one of nine vendors to join Diversified’s Atlas Orchestrate, a “secure-by-design” infrastructure built to simplify and accelerate cloud deployments. The breakthrough platform will help media and entertainment businesses configure and establish cloud environments and software packages within minutes, removing the complexities that often stretch foundational phases over several weeks.

swXtch.io’s role in Diversified’s ecosystem is to provide an interoperable multicast solution in the cloud that helps businesses create one harmonious network across on-prem and cloud environments. swXtch.io’s cloudSwXtch intelligent media network serves as the core networking platform within the Atlas Orchestrate infrastructure, fueling the on-prem applications of partnering vendors as they move into and through the cloud.

Grass Valley and Ross Video Unite for Seamless Live Production Control

Grass Valley’s Maverik X Production Switcher, powered by AMPP OS (Agile Media Processing Platform), can now be directly controlled via Ross Video’s OverDrive. This collaboration enhances flexibility for broadcasters, enabling seamless interoperability between two production technologies for studio production.

By working closely together, Grass Valley and Ross Video have expanded OverDrive’s capabilities to include the Maverik X Production Switcher, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to open and adaptable production workflows. Ross Video continues to expand OverDrive’s compatibility with a wide range of third-party devices—enabling customers to utilize the production tools that work best for them.

LEA Professional Partners with GPA to Expand Global Reach

LEA Professional announced a new partnership with GPA, a global network of AV and technology service providers. This collaboration underscores LEA's commitment to achieving global reach and enhancing its presence by providing GPA's clients with access to LEA's extensive technology catalog, which includes intelligent IT solutions, DSP, and smart power management.

GPA brings together over 4,000 AV professionals from more than 50 countries, providing standardized, scalable, and consistent technology solutions for global organizations. Through this partnership, GPA’s integrators will have access to LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of amplifiers and the companion Dante Connect series, which feature Dante and AES67 connectivity. These series enable integrators to utilize cloud-based remote control, monitoring, notifications, and more from any internet-enabled device, allowing them to stay connected from anywhere in the world.

NSI’s Network Infrastructure Division Names Phoenix Marketing Group New Sales Representatives

NSI’s Network Infrastructure Division has appointed Phoenix Marketing Group as the company’s national sales representatives for its Platinum Tools, LYNN Electronics, TechLogix Networx, and ENET lines in the AV and security channels.

Phoenix Marketing Group is a luxury technology manufacturer’s representative in the nation. PMG currently covers 45 states with a team of uniquely talented individuals who believe technology should be perfectly blended within the environment, matching the client’s needs, being simple to design, install and operate. PMG focuses on lighting, shades, smart home automation, audio, and video solutions for residential and commercial projects in any environment.

PSNI Global Alliance Introduces Exclusive Quality Assurance Certification

PSNI Global Alliance is reinforcing its commitment to excellence in AV service and support with the launch of a new Quality Assurance Certification (QAC). This program is designed to empower its network of Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) with advanced quality assurance knowledge, ensuring standardized excellence across global AV projects.

Developed in collaboration with a committee of leaders from PSNI’s CSP companies worldwide and AQAV (Association for Quality in Audio-Visual Technology), the QAC merges quality principles with real-world business applications. By leveraging core concepts from the AV9000 quality documentation process, the certification fosters a culture of continual improvement and technological precision.

Tailored for professionals in technical field operations, system design, service management, and installation, the QAC course delivers a two-day, interactive workshop format, concluding with a Q&A assessment. Participants will gain practical insights into Continual Improvement, Best Practices Implementation, Customer Satisfaction Optimization, and Compliance Mastery. The inaugural QAC course took place March 31–April 1 in Atlanta, ahead of PSNI’s annual Supersummit.

Utelogy and Poly Collaborate to Elevate Unified Technology Management

Utelogy now integrates with with Poly Lens, a cloud-based device management solution. This collaboration with long-standing Utelligence partner, HP|Poly, enhances the capabilities of Utelogy’s platform with advanced monitoring and control features supported by Poly Lens.

This partnership allows users of the Utelogy platform to leverage the Poly Lens API, enhancing operational functionalities across supported HP and Poly devices. Users can now access detailed information about call status, device models, serial numbers, room and device identification, firmware versions, and overall device health and usage. This comprehensive monitoring ensures systems are optimized for performance and helps in proactive maintenance on all Poly Lens supported devices, including video, phone, and personal collaboration devices.

The integration extends Utelogy's control over Poly devices, allowing remote OS updates, device reboots, and more direct management features through a single interface. These tools are crucial for maintaining the integrity and security of the AV systems, minimizing downtime, and ensuring continuous operational efficiency.

SAVI Controls and OliverIQ Announce Strategic Merger

SAVI Controls and OliverIQ have announced a strategic merger. The newly formed company will operate as SAVI iQ and will deliver an AI-driven, cloud-based automation and support platform for commercial and residential markets, engineered to accelerate growth for integrators and service providers.

Before the merger, SAVI Controls provided a simplified, easy-to-program, all-in-one solution that’s powerful enough to transform any commercial space into an extraordinary one. OliverIQ has developed an AI-powered intelligent home-as-a-service platform engineered for service providers. The newly unified company plans to bolster its product line with AI-powered cloud services for commercial projects from bars, restaurants, and casinos to massive sports stadiums. ISPs and security partners can now extend services beyond residential subscribers to commercial customers.

Key to this transformation is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent that recognizes patterns, optimizes performance, and proactively resolves potential issues. By reducing support calls, Ollie enables dealers and commercial integrators, Telcos and ISPs, builders, and security providers to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences while minimizing costs.

Zynchro Collaborates with Sony Semiconductor Solutions

Zynchro System has collaborated with Sony Semiconductor Solutions as the first integration partner to develop and integrate Sony’s AITRIOS technology suite for the digital signage market.

[The SCN Digital Signage Issue Is Here. Download Yours Today!]

Zynchro pairs first-tier software development and customer support to deliver a successful digital signage system based on data and analytics. Its latest collaboration with Sony’s AITRIOS demonstrates a commitment to measure, manage, monetize, and control a digital signage investment, ultimately to increase profitability in retail environments.

Retailers today are in need of actionable data that enables smart business decisions. The most important metric in retail is centered around customer segmentation. Integrated with Sony’s AITRIOS, Zynchro customers will understand key audience metrics such as attributes, gaze measurement, proximity to the device, and the number of people in a given area during a certain period of time. These reports and analytics empower a retailer with first-party shopper data while making important decisions related to stocking products, refreshing end-caps and promoting brands.

Vislink joins Ericsson’s Partner Program

Vislink Technologies has joined Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless Solutions Industry 4.0 Partner Program. Together, Vislink and Ericsson can now provide next-generation 5G and LTE network solutions for private cellular networks, delivering value by opening up new opportunities for broadcasters, media companies, and enterprise organizations to leverage secure, ultra-low latency video transmission over 5G.

Members of Ericsson’s Industry 4.0 Partner program are solution providers who offer technologies as a part of the enterprise cellular ecosystem. This program sets the standard for recognizing a partner’s investment in the tools and processes necessary to provide high return on investment for customers using cellular connectivity as the foundation of more complex operating environments. Together, Vislink and Ericsson can help customers optimize connectivity performance and coverage by providing them with seamless, secure, and ultra-low-latency video transmission over private 5G networks. This collaboration empowers broadcasters and enterprises to enhance live production workflows, extend coverage beyond traditional RF limits, and enable real-time video streaming in any environment.

Pro AV Around the Globe

(Image credit: Getty Images)