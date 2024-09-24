LynTec LCRP Products Get Remote Device Management

LynTec has added remote device management (RDM) to its Lighting Control Relay Panels (LCRPs). As an RDM-ready device, the LCRP will communicate bidirectionally, enhancing the control and functionality already built into the lighting power control and distribution solution. This enhancement will be available on all LCRP models, with plans to extend this feature to the rest of LynTec's DMX-controllable products in the near future.

"We've always built our solutions around the features that make the lives of our installers and systems operators much easier," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "When we released the LCRP, RDM was a highly requested feature. Now installers will be able to identify and control devices without needing detailed knowledge of each device's configuration. RDM includes a number of widely used preconfigured personalities for fast setup."

The latest model in the LynTec LCRP lineup is the LCRP-12, a relay panel with four, eight, or 12 30-amp, single-pole latching Panasonic relays installed in a compact, 1-square-foot NEMA 1R or 3R enclosure. It features individual step delay between each relay, emergency off by circuit, emergency on for lighting by circuit, as well as under- and over-voltage sensing for brownout and voltage spike protection. DMX-compatible with setup via the LED display, it can be added to existing automation systems.