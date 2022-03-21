Lumens Announces New Generation 4K Ceiling Camera CL511

With Ultra HD output, the Lumens CL511 is a new generation ceiling camera with excellent image quality. Embed the CL511 into the roof space or suspend the camera from the ceiling to capture a dynamic overhead angle.

Overhead cameras provide a unique perspective. They are used in everything from cookery programs and medical training to courtrooms and design studios. The CL511's powerful optical and digital zoom gives users excellent control.

(Image credit: Lumens)

The CL511 is easy to integrate into AV and video workflows. The camera delivers video via HDMI, VGA, and USB, with live streaming over IP networks. PoE support means that the device can be powered, operated, and controlled by a single network cable.

To enrich training and visualization, the CL511 supports a wireless mouse to access onboard collaboration tools, such as annotation, spotlight and mask, picture in picture, and video playback.