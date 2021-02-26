Lumens Launches New Partnership with Panopto

Lumens Digital Optics has formed a new partnership with Panopto; the Lumens LC200 CaptureVision System is now seamlessly compatible with Panopto. The integration provides organizations with a cost-effective unified solution for recording, live streaming, and managing video content.

[The Integration Guide to Streaming]

The Lumens LC200 CaptureVision system supports capturing up to four video sources simultaneously through multiple inputs and allows switching between them. Lectures, presentations, or any video content can be captured through the LC200 and automatically uploaded to Panopto’s secure video content management system. The video recording can be played on any device. Viewers can watch videos easily anytime and anywhere with Panopto.

This effortless integration with LC200 and the Panopto system allows video capturing, automatic scheduling, live streaming, and video content management needs in classrooms, corporate training, telehealth, live events, or a variety of environments.