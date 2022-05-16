Lowell Manufacturing Company Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Founded in 1947 by Ben and Dorothy Lowell, Lowell Manufacturing Company, a U.S. manufacturer of professional AV products, announced that it will reach a milestone this year as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

The company’s first product was a spun aluminum ceiling baffle which originated “sound from the ceiling.” That design was followed by a variety of audio components as the company expanded into developing products for professional AV systems integration. Lowell was awarded a number of patents as unique products were incorporated into the line, which grew to include speaker grilles, acoustic enclosures, speakers and horns, volume controls, switches, and system peripherals like 19-inch racks and cabinets, as well as a variety of accessories for reliable power distribution. The brand flourished as customers came to appreciate the quality that it represented and the spirit of genuine service it endeavored to provide to the industry, building custom configurations when needed for special applications.

John Lowell is the current president and CEO of Lowell Manufacturing and manages the company alongside brothers Wilhelm Lowell and Tom Lowell. They were pleased to welcome a third generation to the business in 2021 as John’s eldest son, Jarret Lowell, joined the team to focus on new business strategies. “My father would be so happy to see the company he founded and nurtured 75 years ago now include a third generation of the Lowell family," John Lowell reflected. "We continue his legacy of creating unique products coupled with unequalled customer driven service.”

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars]

Today Lowell continues much as it began, producing over 95% of its product line with state-of-the-art equipment in the U.S. By keeping a focus on developing products that customers can rely on, with on-time delivery, the company looks to the future and its centennial year.