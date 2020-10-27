Lowell Extends Audio Line with New ESP Series Pendant Speakers

The What: Lowell Manufacturing Co. announced a new line of pendant speakers—the ESP Series—will begin shipping early next year. The line of pendant speakers is engineered as an acoustic match to Lowell’s ES Series of recessed ceiling speakers, using the same drivers and transformers that provide intelligibility for speech and full frequency response for music in a new form factor.

(Image credit: Lowell Manufacturing Co.)

The What Else: The new versatile speakers feature an integral bracket assembly that’s ready to hang from cable or pipe, but can also be converted to surface-mount to a wall or truss by attaching an optional U-bracket to threaded insert points. Acoustically- and aesthetically-matched speakers in recessed, pendant, and surface-mount formats enable integrators to achieve the same sound quality throughout a building, no matter the type of architecture encountered.

The Bottom Line: ESP Series speakers are available with a 6.5-inch 50W coaxial driver, 8-inch 120W coaxial driver, or 80-inch 150W coaxial compression driver. The durable ABS plastic ported enclosure (black or white) has a pleasing tapered profile and is tuned for extended bass response. It features a magnetic-mount top cover that clicks into place to hide wiring connections and rigging hardware, streamlining the overall appearance.

The ESP Series is set to begin shipping in January 2021.