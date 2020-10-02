Lord of the Drinks Kolkata Delivers High-Energy Entertainment with JBL Pro Networked Audio System

Sound Frame recently outfitted Lord of the Drinks’ Kolkata location with a complete Harman Professional audio system to provide exceptional audio quality and coverage for patrons.

With 12 outlets across India, Lord of the Drinks is one of the most highly rated nightclubs in the country. Located in the South City Mall, Lord of the Drinks Kolkata is a new dining lounge and bar that becomes a high-energy nightclub in the evenings. With ceilings stretching over 24 feet above its patrons, it’s the tallest bar in Kolkata. Lord of the Drinks hired Sound Frame to install a state-of-the-art sound system that wouldn’t distract from the aesthetics of the elegant design.

It was imperative that Sound Frame worked around the height of the space as well as an elevated DJ booth and bar seating. They also had to ensure that the sound system would not obstruct important decorative elements on the walls, a request from the designer of the space. To accomplish this, Sound Frame worked within the space restrictions and negotiated with the Lord of the Drinks’ designer to situate the sound system. They were able to carve out space in the smoke lounge for the main front of house subwoofers and loudspeakers were set in place via a steel-rope suspension method rather than traditional wall mounts.

With ceilings stretching over 24 feet above its patrons, Sound Frame needed to ensure the sound system that wouldn’t distract from the aesthetics of the venue. (Image credit: JBL Professional)

“The client requested a versatile solution that could deliver superior sound through the venue,” said Milind Raorane, electro-acoustic design consultant, Sound Frame. “The JBL Professional networked audio system we installed ensures class-leading tonal quality, power response and sustainability. This dynamic setup provides the clarity and volume required in full-house scenarios.”

Sound Frame installed four AM7215/95 loudspeakers to provide even, balanced coverage throughout the main dining area. Two ASB6128 subwoofers provide additional low-end support for powerful bass. Two EON615/230 PA speakers were selected for their portable size and Bluetooth control. A Crown-DCI Amplification system consisting of two GDCI4X1250N-U-IN power amplifiers and one GDCI2X2400N-U-IN DriveCore series amplifier, chosen for their versatility and compact size, was also installed. These were tuned with a BSS-BLU100 DSP 12x8 signal processor with BLU link and a DBX260V Drive Rack loudspeaker management system.

“We were initially going to have another solution,” said Amit Bajoria, owner, Lord of the Drinks Kolkata. “However, we then met the team from Harman Professional Solutions who suggested the new JBL Professional AE Series speakers, which we ultimately chose. I am very happy with the sound system and its performance. We get loud and clear output from the speakers, and the subwoofers are amazing."