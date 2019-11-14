Listen Technologies Launches Navilution Wi-Fi

The What: Listen Technologies has launched Navilution Wi-Fi, an affordable, plug-and-play, low latency, streaming passenger entertainment solution for the sightseeing industry. Navilution Wi-Fi makes it easy for tour operators to deliver engaging, GPS-triggered content to visitors through their smartphones.

The What Else: The new product combines the power and versatility of Listen Everywhere, Listen Technologies’ audio-over-Wi-Fi solution, with the precise GPS triggering of Navilution Next, a wireless tour commentary delivery system. Navilution Wi-Fi works on tour operators’ wireless networks and enables them to offer multiple audio sources to visitors so they can listen to tour narration in different languages, no Internet required. Visitors simply download the free Listen Everywhere app on their Android or iOS devices, select their preferred language and listen to automated, location-based content.

The Bottom Line: Tour operators can customize the Listen Everywhere app with their logos, branded messages, and promotional video, no Internet required. When Internet is available, links to special promotions, advertisements for affiliate venues, and destinations can be provided.

Navilution Wi-Fi is available globally through Listen Technologies and its tour team at AudioConexus.