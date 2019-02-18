LightWerks Completes Zoom Integration Certification

LightWerks Communication Systems has completed Zoom’s Certified Integrator Program and is adding full design and implementation of Zoom Rooms to its service offering. Zoom Rooms’ superior user experience and scalability have enabled thousands of organizations to deploy tens to thousands of video-enabled collaboration spaces. The new programs, coupled with the recently announced Zoom Rooms Digital Signage and Scheduling Display, demonstrate Zoom Rooms’ growth from a video conference room solution to a broader platform that brings powerful, frictionless video communication and collaboration to any space.

“In our 20+ year history LightWerks has consistently provided our clients with solutions for their collaboration and communication needs that are designed with quality and value for the future,” said David Riberi, executive vice president of Lightwerks. “We are delighted to advance our partnership with Zoom by becoming a Certified Integration Partner. Zoom is our first choice and an excellent partner for our cloud-based unified communication solutions. They match LightWerks’ commitment to quality products and services and share our mission to ensure our clients the highest level of satisfaction.”

This strategic partnership fortifies LightWerks’ relationship with Zoom. LightWerks believes this collaboration will expand its offerings to existing customers and increase value to installed hardware solutions through seamless interoperability and integration. Zoom was recently named 2019 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan in the Global Video Conferencing Industry.

“LightWerks exemplifies the kind of expertise and vision that we value in a partner. We look forward to providing the highest level of professional services to our clients with the help of the LightWerks engineering, installation, and service teams,” said Dave Lewis, Zoom channel manager.