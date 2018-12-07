Zoom Named Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year in the Global Video Conferencing Industry

Zoom has been named the 2019 Company of the Year in the Global Video Conferencing Industry by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.

The selection of this award is derived from primary market analysis and in-depth interviews conducted by the Frost & Sullivan industry analyst team. The Company of the Year Award selection process is based on excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. Specifically, superior performance in three key areas—demand generation, brand development, and competitive positioning—play a crucial role when selecting the Company of the Year.

According to Frost & Sullivan, “Zoom takes a measured approach to product development. The company does not rely on bells and whistles that make its products bloated and complex; instead, it carefully evaluates new features to ensure that they add value but do not compromise usability. Along those lines, Zoom has been leading the industry with many innovations.”

“We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, especially considering the thorough and precise market analysis they performed to rank the industry players,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom’s founder and CEO. “Our team will continue to work hard to maintain our status as a global video conferencing leader and keep delivering happiness to our valued customers and partners.”

To read Frost & Sullivan’s in-depth analysis of Zoom and the video conferencing market, download the full report here.