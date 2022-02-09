Lightware Joins Esports Trade Association

Lightware's UBEX 10G is a fibre-optical, scaling AV-over-IP system which allows uncompressed 4K UHD@60Hz 4:4:4 signal extension with latency-free multi-streaming on 10G Ethernet network with dual 10G links.

Lightware Visual Engineering is joining the Esports Trade Association (ESTA), adding its AV signal management expertise to the rapidly growing gaming and esports communities.

As these global markets continually mature into mainstream forms of entertainment, most reports forecast total industry revenues of more than $1 billion over the next several years. The rising profile of these events, larger audiences and increased advertiser interest has heightened the need for enhanced gaming experiences, with vivid resolution, minimal latency and stable connectivity.

[Lightware Visual Engineering Joins PSNI as Global Preferred Vendor Partner]

Gaming tournaments now rival "traditional" sports events in terms of scale and popularity, but they also present their own unique audio/video technology challenges. Lightware's full line of AV-over-IP systems, matrix switchers and extenders are a perfect fit for supporting high-profile esports applications, offering pixel-perfect, real-time delivery of video signals with resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4, combined with intuitive configuration tools and redundancy features.

"Esports operations require uncompromising, high-resolution video signal transmissions with ultra-low latency, seamless operation and high levels of reliability," said Lightware president Jason Tirado. "These features are crucial for legitimizing online esports competitions and enhancing the experience for players and fans and these are also Lightware's areas of expertise."

[The Integration Guide to Esports]

The Esports Trade Association is a driving force behind the global growth of esports, bringing together technology manufacturers, IT specialist and e-athletes to help them develop, organize and promote esports projects.

ESTA: Lightware Fulfills 'A Definite Need for the Esports Industry'

"ESTA is thrilled to have Lightware join our community as both a Corporate Member and as an EsportsNext conference sponsor as they fulfill a definite need for the esports industry," said Megan Van Petten, ESTA Founder and Managing Director.

[Lightware Debuts Multiport Switcher With Event Manager]

Lightware solutions are proven performers in the most demanding applications for high-resolution video delivery, especially the company's UBEX family of transmitter/receivers.

Lightware's UBEX 10G is a fibre-optical, scaling AV-over-IP system which allows uncompressed 4K UHD@60Hz 4:4:4 signal extension with latency-free multi-streaming on 10G Ethernet network with dual 10G links. The UBEX system replaces three devices by functioning as a receiver, a transmitter and a transceiver in one box.

Lightware will soon roll-out more details about its devices and solutions dedicated to esports.