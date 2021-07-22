Lightware Visual Engineering Joins PSNI as Global Preferred Vendor Partner

PSNI Global Alliance has added Lightware Visual Engineering to its lineup of globally Preferred Vendor Partners.

Founded in 1998, Lightware is a manufacturer of DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort matrix switchers, signal extenders, and accessories for the professional AV market. Headquartered in Hungary, Lightware’s products are available in over 40 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States.

“The goal of our Preferred Vendor Partner program is to bring the best technology partners together with our Certified Solution Providers to meet the demands of our global customers," said Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for PSNI. “As a fully global operator, Lightware complements our broad portfolio of PVPs perfectly with their range of high-quality switchers and extenders.”

“Our vision is that new technologies must support people’s lives seamlessly, just like air and water. We are proud to join the PSNI network as a globally preferred vendor," added Lightware president Jason Tirado. "These are the leading integrators in the world in their respective regions. We are now positioned to grow our business with PSNI’s best-in-class Certified Solution Providers.”