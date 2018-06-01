Lighthouse Provides LED Displays to AV Brands for Immersive Demonstrations During InfoComm 2018

Lighthouse Technologies Limited will not only have a presence at InfoComm 2018 in its own booth, N3354, but also throughout the show floor within other booths where the need for "incredible imagery and simplified signage solutions are required," according to the company.

Designed to address and eliminate many of the barriers to entry for direct view LEDs in commercial applications, Lighthouse’s Dynamic Series delivers high dynamic range imagery across a wide color gamut. Mirroring the simplicity of ordering an LCD display or TV, the new Lighthouse Dynamic Series LED displays ship as complete, preconfigured units. Modules inside Dynamic series displays are cable-free and can be serviced from the front via a magnetic tool.

InfoComm attendees can find Lighthouse Dynamic Direct View LEDs at the following other locations, in addition to the company’s own booth:

Stewart Filmscreen—Booth C2528

118-inch Dynamic paired with Stewart’s FIDELEDY Vision Diffusion Material.

Suitable Technologies—Booth N976

89-inch Dynamic Mobile Display.

Premier Mounts—Booth C2729

89-inch Dynamic on a Premier Mounts stand.

Stampede Presentation—Booth 1646

118-inch Dynamic, which will be wall-mounted, and an 89-inch Dynamic on a stand.

Discover Why Lighthouse Leads the Pack at InfoComm 2018

Lighthouse LEDs were previously sold under the Panasonic brand; they are now available in the U.S. to meet the ever-changing needs of commercial integrators, and to deliver video experiences in a wide range of indoor applications, Lighthouse LEDs and PLE technology can be seen at InfoComm 2018 booth N3354.