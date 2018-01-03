Liberty University Making A Splash With New Daktronics Displays

Liberty University worked with Daktronics on the installation of two new LED video displays at Liberty Natatorium for aquatics events in Lynchburg, Virginia. Both displays were manufactured and installed this fall to elevate the live event experience for Flames fans.



“With this new technology, our fans will be able to enjoy an entertaining, informative and high-quality event with real-time data, advertising and live video,” said Michael Gerringer, AV architect and manager at Liberty University. “At Liberty, we have a commitment to world-class facilities and Daktronics always helps us achieve that. The resolution and size make it perfect for the size of the venue.

“With the integration of HyTek Meet Manager and the Omnisport 2000s, we can easily put real-time data for all 20 lanes up on the board at the same time during a race and easily switch back to advertisements with the click of a button. We anticipate many years of trouble-free operation from the integrated system.”

The new main video display is placed along the side of the pool directly across from the fan seating area and measures 12.5 feet high by 41.5 feet wide while the new auxiliary display measures 6 feet high by 10 feet wide. Both displays feature 10-millimeter line spacing to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to viewers throughout the facility.

Both displays are capable of variable content zoning which allows each to show one large image or to be divided into windows to show any combination of live video, instant replay, up-to-the-second results, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“This is an exciting project as we continue our great partnership with Liberty University,” said Charley Bocklet, Daktronics region manager. “The university has our technology in multiple venues on campus and we’re excited to extend that presence into Liberty Natatorium for their aquatics events. We’re looking forward to many years of exciting and entertaining Liberty Flames fans at events on campus.”

Earlier in 2017, Daktronics installed three LED displays at Liberty Indoor Track Complex for track and field events. The new track complex is located adjacent to the natatorium in the new sports and recreation development across from Liberty’s main campus.