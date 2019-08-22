LG Now Shipping Transparent OLED Digital Signage Display

The What: LG Business Solutions has begun shipping the LG Transparent OLED digital signage display in the United States.

The What Else: With the LG Transparent OLED, watching video on the screen is augmented by seeing objects and images behind the screen. The versatile 55-inch class display (model 55EW5F) delivers LG OLED’s picture quality while maintaining a high transparency, much more than traditional transparent LCD displays.

[LG Launches Transparent OLED Commercial Displays in U.S.]

Technology solutions reseller, integrator, and rental provider ABCOM Digital Signage Solutions and its ABCOMRENTS rental division are the first in the U.S. to deliver this new technology. Whether customers want to rent the display for their next big event or purchase it outright, ABCOM can help, according to Vishal Goyal, ABCOM’s head of business development.

“ABCOM is committed to providing unsurpassed service and superior support to the rental and staging industry on a national level,” Goyal said. “And partnering with award-winning manufacturers like LG keeps our customers one step ahead with the latest, most innovative products like the LG Transparent OLED.”

The Bottom Line: This thin, see-through display is designed to deliver a unique customer experience in specialized commercial applications, particularly retail and hospitality.