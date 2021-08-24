LG Launches 'LG Gram for Business' Laptops

The What: LG Business Solutions is introducing "LG gram for business" laptops designed to help businesses large and small equip their employees for the new work-from-anywhere, BYOD business culture. The 2021 models combine lightweight, ultra-thin designs with long battery life, solid-state storage and LG IPS displays to deliver powerhouse performance from the cubicle to the home office to the cafe to the boardroom.

The What Else: The new 2021 "gram for business" laptops are available in seven configurations with 14-, 15.6-, 16- and 17-inch sizes plus two 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop/tablets in 14- and 16-inch sizes. All nine configurations feature 11th Gen Intel processors and Intel Iris XE graphics that ensure fast, smooth operation for any task.

Content creators will gravitate to the 17-inch (model 17Z90P) and 16-inch (model 16Z90P) gram laptops, both of which offer a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display along with 16GB of RAM, thin bezels and a new 16:10 aspect ratio that increases vertical screen real estate when compared to a 16:9 ratio, for critical applications including design and editing software. Both sizes feature an 11th generation Intel i7 2.8 GHz processor and 65-watt PD power supply (USB-C).

The 14-inch gram (model 14Z90P-N) is ideal for business travelers, weighing just 2.2 pounds. With an Intel i5 2.4 GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state hard drive and a 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display, it's the perfect take-along companion for any work that doesn't require a large screen.

The 15.6-inch gram (model 15Z90P) gram finds the middle ground for general work needs and sticks with the standard 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LG display for those who prefer that aspect ratio. This gram has two configurations, one with an 11th generation Intel i7 2.8 GHz processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1 TB solid-state hard drive, and the other with an 11th generation Intel i5 2.4 GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state hard drive.

The Bottom Line: In the remote work environment, businesses need agile, flexible computing solutions to help their employees maximize productivity and enable virtually any space to become an effective office. Super thin and light, LG gram laptops deliver easy portability, and their all-day battery life and excellent color reproduction support critical tasks.