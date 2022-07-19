LG Launches 75-Inch 4K Hospital TV—What to Know

Introducing the new 75-inch LG NanoCell Hospital TV (model 75UR762M) from LG Business Solutions USA (opens in new tab). The 4K Ultra HD TV, which received the UL 62368-1 certification for use in healthcare facilities, offers facilities the opportunity to create spaces that deliver high-quality remote collaboration and entertainment experiences that many patients are accustomed to enjoying in their own homes.

According to Tom Mottlau, healthcare director at LG Business Solutions USA, the 75UR762M gives hospital room integrators flexibility when designing new patient interactive systems and is a great choice for those tasked with designing split-screen solutions.

“LG is proud to address the large-screen needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities with our new 75-inch 4K hospital TV, following the success of our 65-inch 4K model,” Mottlau said. “Whether it’s needed to provide entertainment or deploy patient engagement solutions, this TV has everything a healthcare setting needs, including pillow speaker compatibility.”

(Image credit: LG)

LG NanoCell Hospital TVs are designed to simplify operations and system design, with LG’s Pro:Centric Smart and Pro:Idiom platforms providing easy access to streaming services for entertainment and broad support for video collaboration options. LG’s Pro:Centric platform is useful to hospitality and healthcare integrators because it allows them to manage the TVs remotely over IP and to create customized interfaces using simple on-board editing tools

The 75-inch LG NanoCell Hospital TV also includes a 6-pin interface for use with pillow speakers to allow compatibility with select hospital nurse call systems. (Pillow speakers, not provided by LG, are sold separately.) It also offers a commercial installer menu featuring various settings for use in patient rooms and a SoftAP (software-enabled access point), which provides additional Wi-Fi hotspots for patients and visitors.

Systems integrators can also leverage the power of LG’s webOS 6.0 and Pro:Centric smart TV platforms to implement custom-tailored telehealth solutions aided by dual onboard 10-watt speakers and compatibility with various webcams via a USB input.

The TV enables the use of streaming apps and custom-designed video distribution systems without requiring a set top box at the TV location. It offers brightness up to 330 nits and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio that provides high-quality imagery for virtually any content in any room. Mounting is fast and convenient through a standard 400x400 VESA configuration that is compatible with many mounts.