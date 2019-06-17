LG Expands Digital Signage Portfolio

LG Business Solutions’ In-Cell Touch interative digital boards and ultra-slim-bezel displays for “virtually seamless” video walls were featured at InfoComm 2019 last week.

[What We Saw at InfoComm 2019—Day 1]

“At LG, we’re focused on enabling businesses to create meaningful engagement and interaction, while achieving a next-level customer experience from their digital signage installations,” said Clark Brown, vice president of digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “B2B customers tell us that the touch screen and video wall technologies LG demonstrated at InfoComm this year meet these objectives hands down.”

Large-Format Displays Enhanced with Dynamic Touch Solutions

LG’s new 86-inch Interactive Digital Board (IDB) with IPS In-Cell Touch technology is designed to enhance the user experience in meeting rooms, classrooms, and other collaborative spaces with easy and reliable touch performance.

LG Interactive Digital Board

In-Cell Touch technology employs an innovative direct bonding process to virtually eliminate the gap between the LCD panel and protective glass. This combination delivers a faster response time for a realistic writing experience that is perfect for corporate board rooms and conference centers. Other LG IDBs, targeted primarily to the education market, include the TR3BF Android version 8.0 touch models in 86-, 75- and 65-inch screen sizes.

Virtually Seamless Video Wall Displays Feature Ultra Slim Bezels

LG's ultra-narrow-bezel 55-inch displays demonstrated at InfoComm 2019 can be combined to create one powerful and impactful video wall, according to the company. With even bezels measuring 0.44 mm (less than 0.02 inches), LG displays (model 55SVH7E) create what is calls a "virtually seamless screen" that resembles one continuous image as opposed to a collection of segmented panels.

LG 55SVH7E

LG’s portfolio of narrow-bezel video wall displays also includes the VH7E and VM5E series, both touting 0.9 mm bezels. According to the company, LG’s proprietary In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology ensures uniform, accurate color from virtually any viewing angle, empowering these video walls to produce unparalleled picture quality sure to capture viewers’ attention.