LG Business Solutions Recognized as CDW Partner of the Year

LG Business Solutions USA has been named a Partner of the Year by CDW. Presented at CDW’s 2019 Partner Summit in Las Vegas, the Partner of the Year Awards recognize top-performing CDW partners that provided exemplary products, programs, solution, and services to support CDW and its customers throughout the year.

“CDW Partner of the Year Awards honor and celebrate the efforts of outstanding partners in support of CDW’s goal to deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Matt Troka, CDW senior vice president of product and partner management. “We congratulate LG and thank them for their continued commitment to CDW.”

“LG and CDW are delivering cutting-edge, purpose-built digital signage solutions that make enhanced customer engagement attainable for any business or industry,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Business Solutions USA. “We’re honored to receive this prestigious recognition, and I proudly accept this award on behalf of our channel account team, field end user reps, marketing team, product managers, and LG bid desk who all work tirelessly each day with their CDW counterparts to expand the digital capabilities and opportunities for end-customers across various vertical markets. Like the saying goes, ‘winning is contagious; we all hope it can spread.’”

CDW Partner of the Year Awards are based on input from CDW’s sales team and backbone departments such as product and partner management, marketing, and partner finance. Additional selection criteria include growth of the partners’ sales through CDW, overall profitability at CDW, and market strategy alignment.