Leyard to Showcase Portfolio of Broadcast Display Solutions at IBC 2018

Leyard and its companies Planar, eyevis and Teracue, will showcase state-of-the-art display solutions designed for broadcast applications from on-camera to production, post-production and master control rooms at the 2018 International Broadcast Conference (IBC) Show, held in Amsterdam from September 13 – 18. Leyard’s participation at IBC 2018 follows the acquisition of eyevis and Teracue in May 2018. It is the companies’ first combined presence at a major event.

“Expertly designed, highly agile and superior resolution display technology is critical to the production and presentation of today’s best broadcast content,” said Christian Orcin, vice president of product marketing at Leyard EMEA. “Our groundbreaking products are transforming the future of broadcast worldwide, and I’m thrilled to share them at IBC 2018.”

On-Camera Seamless LED Video Walls

Among Leyard’s LED solutions well-suited for on-camera network and affiliate studios featured at IBC 2018 include:

· The Leyard TWS Series, a family of versatile ultra-fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches. The Leyard TWS Series features a convenient 27-inch diagonal size with an all-in-one design to fit a broad range of broadcast environments. The Leyard TWS Series is lightweight and easy to handle, making it an attractive solution for applications where traditional, hanging or curved video walls are required.

Leyard TWS Series

· The Leyard TVF Series, a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches. With a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, the Leyard TVF Series features front serviceability and a creative, stackable design that eliminates cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and reduces the complexity of installation and vertical alignment.

· The Leyard LED MultiTouch delivers the industry’s first completely seamless interactive LED video wall using Leyard PLTS (Pliable LED Touch Surface) technology and a sleek framing system to provide a dynamic multi-user experience. Leyard LED MultiTouch delivers a high-performance, interactive experience with 32 simultaneous touch points, and is available in 108-inch, 151-inch and 196-inch diagonals.

LeyardCarbonLight CLI Series is a line of lightweight, flexible LED video wall displays ideal for indoor rental, staging and flexible-fixed applications. The Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series offers 1.9, 2.6, 3.9 and 5.2 millimeter pixel pitch models. The series also features easy front service to accommodate even swifter upkeep and maintenance. Additional pixel pitches are available with the Leyard CarbonLight CLM Series, a line of lightweight, mesh LED displays designed to deliver a highly transparent appearance with low wind resistance, while maintaining stunning appearance in any application.

LCD and Rear Projection Video Walls for On-Camera

Leyard and its companies also offer a complete portfolio of high-quality LCD video walls specifically designed to deliver precise and brilliant visual messages in demanding environments — from control rooms to broadcast studios.

· The Planar UltraRes Series in 98-inch Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) offers professional quality for native 4K and upscaled content. With its superior performance, exceptional 4K clarity and advanced processing, the Planar UltraRes is ideal for applications ranging from collaborative meeting spaces to high-impact digital signage.

· The eyevis EYE-LCD-5500-XSN-LD-FX-700-BC is a specialized LCD video wall display designed for on-camera broadcast applications due to its ability to achieve a color temperature of 3200 Kelvin. The 55-inch displays are Full HD resolution and feature a tiled bezel width of 3.5mm.

· eyevis omniSHAPES are versatile hexagon-shaped DLP rear projection display modules that can create virtually unlimited video wall shapes and configurations. The funnel-shaped design of the housings further allows for curved screens in concave or convex configurations for further video wall design creativity.

Cutting-Edge IPTV Innovations

· Teracue offers products and solutions for professional video, IPTV and video-networking. Content can be transmitted via cable over local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN) wireless over long term evolution (LTE) or satellite. Teracue delivers IPTV products for DVB, HD-encoder, server for recording and VOD, software for routing and transcoding. Teracue’s broadcast solutions allow customers to transmit, transcode and securely store high-quality video signals via existing network infrastructure.

· Teracue ENC400 Series is a HD/SD H.264 fanless video encoder able to deliver multiple streams in multiple bitrates and protocols to multiple destinations. The build-in frame synchronizer guarantees stable signal processing and both inputs provide loop through outputs and can be used for redundancy switching or as sources for two individual encodings. In addition to the latest in H.264 encoding technology, the Teracue ENC-400 features MJPEG for legacy, both for live streaming and recording. The compact fanless and lightweight aluminum portable unit is ideal for broadcast contribution, IPTV and webcasting.

· Teracue Application Cloud (TAC) enables adjusting, managing, control routing and transcoding of live SD/HD/4K streams in a single application. The new GUI design is an intuitive matrix overview which allows an overview of the incoming and outgoing streams at the first glance. TAC supported protocols for in- and outputs include: UDP, RTP, RTSP, TCP (Client/Server), HLS, HTTP, SRT, FEC, MPEG-DASH, RTMP and HSS.