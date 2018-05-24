Leyard and Planar to Debut WallSync at InfoComm 2018

The What: Leyard and Planar is launching Leyard WallSync, a set of technologies integrated into the Clarity Matrix G3 Video Wall System, which address a range of common video synchronization needs and deliver video playback across entire video walls without manual configuration.

Leyard WallSync is designed to solve common video synchronization challenges in applications ranging from simple digital signage to sophisticated broadcast implementations. It incorporates Smart Genlock which automatically ensures synchronized video playback, even in dynamic environments—and that can be synchronized to both connected video sources and external “house syncs.”

Leyard WallSync

The What Else: Leyard's WallSync automatically synchronizes any directly attached video source across an entire video wall, regardless of size; it incorporates synchronization hardware that allows multiple Leyard Video Controllers to be synchronized together and for the video wall to be genlocked to an external house sync or a directly attached video source.

“With Leyard WallSync, video tearing and synchronization challenges are a thing of the past,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product management at Leyard and Planar. “And while Leyard WallSync is fully configurable for more sophisticated uses, for the majority of customers, the default configuration will just work—delivering perfect video playback across the entire video wall every time.”

The Bottom Line: Leyard WallSync is fully integrated with the Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System so that it can work intelligently with other Clarity Matrix G3 features. Its Smart Genlock feature works in coordination with Planar Big Picture Plus video scaling to automatically sync to any attached video source that has been selected to be scaled across the video wall.

WallSync can be seen at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2520.