Leyard and Planar Launch Third-Gen Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System

Leyard and Planarhave announced the third-generation Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System combining an ultra-narrow bezel LCD with improvements to video processing, installation, management and off-board electronics.

Company representatives say that the new Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System advances nearly every aspect of the unique Clarity Matrix architecture, "building on the accomplishments of the award-winning family of LCD video wall solutions. It features a new, off-board video controller that offers unrivaled video processing capabilities built into the product. It includes new Leyard WallDirector Software to further simplify video wall installation, monitoring and management." It also offers new fault tolerance and energy efficiency through an improved off-board electronics and power supply architecture.

“The introduction of Clarity Matrix G3 follows a record-breaking year in which more customers than ever realized the unique benefits and standardized on Clarity Matrix,” says Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “Clarity Matrix G3 expands on these capabilities with groundbreaking advances that continue to raise the bar for this best-in-class LCD video wall solution.”

Built-In Advanced Video Wall Processing

Clarity Matrix G3 takes built-in video wall processing is enhanced by the new off-board Clarity Matrix G3 Video Controller, becoming the first LCD video wall solution on the market to embed advanced video processing directly into the product.

The new Video Controller offers built-in video wall scaling for a single source input beyond 6K resolution (5760x3240) with Planar Big Picture Plus video wall processing, providing unsurpassed flexibility without the need for an external video processor or audio/video switch. Customers can take multiple 4K @ 60Hz signals and scale them across an entire video wall or separate sections within a video wall. They can also display content from a higher number of independent sources, superimpose a smaller image over a larger one with Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and incorporate up to four different image sources within a single display with 4K quadview.

Clarity Matrix G3 supports the latest 4K connectivity standards, including both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, offering customers flexibility as they build their video infrastructure.

Simplified Video Wall Installation and Monitoring

Clarity Matrix G3 also comes standard with intuitive, touch-friendly Leyard WallDirector software that simplifies video wall set-up, configuration, operation and monitoring. The powerful, web-based interface automatically identifies video wall components such as the display configuration, power supply quantities and source inputs, significantly reducing the time it takes to configure a complex video wall. It offers the ability to drag-and-drop sources onto the video wall canvas and easily manipulate their size and position. Presets can recall video wall windowing layouts, making it easy to quickly configure content on a video wall.

Leyard WallDirector also makes it possible to monitor the health status of all video wall components from a central, local or remote location—allowing customers the ability to proactively troubleshoot their video walls by automatically identifying non-functioning displays, power supplies and electronics in real time.

Fault Tolerance and Energy Efficiency

Clarity Matrix G3 comes with a new Clarity Matrix G3 Remote Power Supply that moves heat, noise, weight and service points away from the video wall and into a convenient, well-ventilated rack room. The advanced Remote Power Supply offers three times the power density per rack unit of previous versions, minimizing rack unit requirements.

It offers fault tolerance features unparalleled in the industry, including n+1 redundancy, hot-swappable power modules and circuit-level redundancy. With the Remote Power Supply, less than three watts of power are required in standby mode for the entire video wall, making the Clarity Matrix G3 one of the most energy-efficient LCD video wall solutions on the market.



Popular Product Gets Better

Clarity Matrix G3 builds on the performance and mission-critical reliability of previous versions. As with Clarity Matrix G2, it offers a tiled bezel width as small as 1.7 millimeters for near seamless installations. It also includes standard and high brightness 46-inch and 55-inch models along with options for protected Planar ERO (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) glass, fiber video extensions, passive 3D and interactive multi-touch.

Clarity Matrix G3 also features the Planar EasyAxis Mounting System, which continues to deliver the industry’s thinnest installed depth and includes built-in service access and micro adjustments for simplified video wall installation and servicing.

“The new Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System incorporates what we value with the unique architecture of Clarity Matrix, while adding great new capabilities,” said Mike Hancock, vice president at Mechdyne, an audiovisual technology and services company. “With these improvements, Mechdyne will be able to deliver LCD video wall systems that meet our clients’ needs while reducing the cost and complexity of their content delivery systems.”



The Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System will begin shipping in early 2018 through Leyard and Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. It will be showcased Leyard and Planar’s booth at DistribuTECH 2018 (Booth #707) and Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 (Stand #12-H80). For more information, please visit www.planar.com/Matrix or www.leyard.com/Matrix.