Leyard and Planar Showcase Portfolio of Broadcast Solutions at NAB 2019

At the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Leyard and Planar announced the addition of a new fine pixel pitch model to its popular Leyard TVF Series, offering the broadcast industry exceptionally sharp, clear display images —even at close-up viewing distances.

Leyard and Planar will showcase a variety of cutting-edge displays at NAB 2019 including a stunning 8K video wall, on-camera display solutions with advancements in color definition and image quality, as well as an innovative studio solution with LED flooring.

“These offerings represent our most extensive set of solutions for the broadcast market yet,” said Kathy Skinski, general manager for broadcast and media at Leyard and Planar. “We’ve been hard at work over the past year developing the highest quality media experience aimed at propelling our broadcast customers to the forefront of the industry.”

At NAB 2019, Leyard and Planar will unveil a new 1.2 millimeter fine pixel pitch model to the company’s Leyard TVF Series LED video wall line. The Leyard TVF 1.2millimeter model delivers clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance. It also allows commentators to distinguish and describe content standing very close to the video wall.

The Leyard TVF Series is a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays that delivers superior on-camera performance with a wide range of refresh rates to ensure that it can be used with a variety of on-camera recording needs. It offers a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, front serviceability and a creative, stackable design. The Leyard TVF 1.2 joins other models available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches.

Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content, taking advantage of the unique performance characteristics of Leyard LED video wall displays. An important emerging technology, HDR promises more life-like images with a broader range of color and contrast to create a next-generation visual experience.

In addition to the Leyard TVF Series, the company will showcase the next-generation Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System, an award-winning fine pitch LED video wall system line with built-in processing. Featuring the off-board Leyard Video Controller, Leyard DirectLight X is the industry’s first LED video wall solution to embed advanced video processing directly into the product. Available in 0.7, 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, Leyard DirectLight X includes a wall mount, full front service access, a mission-critical design for 24x7 reliability and modern, web-based control and management software.

Visitors to the Leyard and Planar booth at NAB 2019 will also have the opportunity to experience a cutting-edge 8K LED video wall. The 24-feet-wide by 14-feet-tall video wall, composed of Leyard TWA Series 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch LED video wall displays, demonstrates how the media and entertainment industry can bring video and images to life with spectacular realism.

The Leyard TWA Series delivers benefits of a unique 54-inch flat panel design with a 16:9 form factor optimized for the most popular high-resolution standards, ease of installation and service, and outstanding flatness and uniformity. The 8K LED video wall serves as an example of the unprecedented level of compelling content the broadcast industry can present to viewers.

Visitors to NAB 2019 can view these and other innovations at the Leyard and Planar Booth #SL9016. Leyard and Planar display solutions are available through the company’s global network of authorized resellers.