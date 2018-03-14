Leyard and Planar Name Douglas Moss GM for Sports and Entertainment

Leyard and Planar have hired Douglas Moss as general manager for sports and entertainment.

"My team and I have had the pleasure of successfully working with Doug on multiple projects, and in multiple forums, over the years,” said Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We have a tremendous opportunity in the sports and entertainment market, and Doug is exactly the right person for the job.”

Moss brings extensive experience in sports and entertainment management to Leyard and Planar, including serving as president of Madison Square Garden Network (MSG Network) and executive leadership of National Hockey League teams including president and CEO of the Buffalo Sabres and president and COO of the Phoenix Coyotes. Moss’ career has also included senior roles with the International Hockey League (IHL) and the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

Moss also founded MK Solutions Group, a sports and entertainment technology solutions company, and most recently led sales and marketing for Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America.

"I am thrilled to be part of the exceptional Leyard and Planar team," Moss said. "I’m looking forward to drawing on my years of sports management, venue development, and display technology expertise to help our sports and entertainment customers realize the experiential impact of our innovative LED and LCD solutions."

Moss will be responsible for creating and developing innovative solutions and strategic alliances with the sports and entertainment industry utilizing Leyard and Planar’s LED and LCD display technologies. He is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.