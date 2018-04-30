BREAKING: Leon Speakers Acquires Terra Speakers

Leon Speakers has announced that it has acquired Terra Speakers, Maine-based manufacturer of rugged, all-weather speakers. This purchase expands Leon's portfolio of high-performance, custom loudspeakers, providing new residential and commercial business opportunities.

Leon and Terra have a long history of working together that dates back over a decade with Leon president Noah Kaplan and Terra president James Banfield having collaborated extensively on product development. Terra’s All Climate FIVE line of all-weather loudspeakers was designed in partnership with Kaplan, and Leon’s Boundary Series outdoor speakers are made with drivers manufactured by Terra at its Maine plant.

Noah Kaplan and James Banfield.

“We’ve been collaborating with Terra for years now, and over that time we’ve found that our companies share a lot of the same core values and the common vision of creating high-performance, design-driven audio products that are made right here in America” said Kaplan. “We’re both passionate about art, music, design, and craftsmanship, and Terra’s strong expertise in the outdoor market will be a huge asset to our company.”

The acquisition will bring a whole host of new products to Leon’s current residential and commercial product lines, especially bolstering its outdoor audio offerings. Terra is known in the industry for creating durable speakers that are built to thrive in rugged weather conditions, and its current product line will help to build out Leon’s Boundary Series of outdoor speakers. The acquisition also opens up new opportunities in the professional and house of worship market on the commercial side of its business, as Terra has been a player in this area for many years.

“The merger just made sense for us and for Leon,” said Banfield. “We are especially excited, as it brings Terra to a larger base of customers, reps, and dealers. And it will mean that our collective products can continue to grow, while continuing to keep our operations here in the country. Both companies are able to assure quality because we make our products from start to finish right in house.”

“We have both been building handcrafted custom audio products for over two decades so we speak the same language, we face the same challenges, and above all we love what we do," concluded Kaplan. We are ready to evolve together to meet the needs of the ever changing landscape of custom audio and design.”