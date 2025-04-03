Ammortal Chamber Experience Gets Power of Sound with SoundTube

The wellness innovation known as the Ammortal Chamber has been making waves in the health and rejuvenation industry. This bio-optimization technology promises to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate the body, mind, and spirit faster than ever before. Behind it all is the power of sound, driven by the SolidDrive speakers from SoundTube.

Joseph Moscatell, a seasoned expert from Maryland-based Gramophone, was approached by Brian LeGette from Ammortal, who had selected the SolidDrive speakers for the project.

The SolidDrive speakers were chosen for their ability to transform surfaces into sound-producing elements with vibrations, making them the perfect fit for the futuristic design of the Ammortal Chamber. The installation involved placing four SolidDrive transducers underneath the user, positioned on each side of the user's head and beneath each foot. This configuration created a cocoon of sound and vibration, enveloping users in a truly immersive audio experience.

"We selected the SolidDrive transducers because they're ideal for creating a truly immersive vibroacoustic experience," Brian LeGette, CEO and co-founder of Ammortal, explained. "As users lie on the large acrylic bed, the sound envelops them, complementing our other cutting-edge technologies like electromagnetic fields, red light therapy, and molecular hydrogen. Together, these modalities offer our customers a comprehensive and effective approach to unlocking their potential."

But the path to audio nirvana wasn't without its challenges. The chamber's design, incorporating a multi-wave magnetic field, initially caused interference with the audio amplification. Moscatell and his team found a better-shielded amplifier to overcome this hurdle. The sleek design and thin wires of the SolidDrive transducers allowed seamless integration into the chamber's futuristic aesthetic without compromising on sound quality.

With a frequency response of 70 Hz to 15 kHz, power handling of 100 watts RMS, and the ability to turn rigid surfaces into speakers, the SolidDrive S-1G, a black glass surface mount actuator delivered the high-quality, immersive sound experience the project demanded. With the product manufactured in the U.S., SolidDrive can be built for specific applications.

As the Ammortal Chamber came to life, the impact of the solution became evident. Users reported an immersive experience, with the audio playing a significant role in facilitating relaxation, meditation, and overall well-being. The vibroacoustic therapy, made possible by the strategic placement of the SolidDrive transducers, added a new dimension to the chamber's therapeutic effects.

The Ammortal Chamber represents an innovative approach to wellness, combining various technologies to create a unique rejuvenation experience. The integration of SoundTube's SolidDrive speakers contributed to realizing this vision, showcasing how audio can enhance therapeutic environments. As the wellness technology sector continues to evolve, projects like the Ammortal Chamber highlight the ongoing need for adaptable and high-quality audio solutions in diverse applications.