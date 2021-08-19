Leon Joins Bose Partner Network

The What: Leon has become an Alliance Partner in the Bose Partner Network, a program specifically aimed at providing integrators simple, design-friendly solutions for integrating Bose technology into the workplace. The new collaboration standardizes Leon's offerings for Bose, simplifying the specification, ordering, and production process.

The What Else: Leon's design and engineering team has validated the Leon Tonecase FIT Universal product for use with the Bose Videobar VB1. The TcFIT-U mounts under a display, providing the Bose VB1 device a flush recess with a grille cover and custom cut-out for the camera. The TcFIT-U is built to match the exact width of the display, blending the Bose conferencing device for a streamlined look. The fit, form and function of the two products have been tested by Leon under rigorous standards to ensure that they integrate and operate seamlessly together.

The Bottom Line: "As Bose enters the workplace market, we are excited to join their partner network to offer integrators Leon products that have been custom-tailored to work with the Bose VB1," says Paul Sabbah, Leon's International and Commercial Sales Representative. "With our worldwide reach, we can deliver these solutions globally, everywhere Bose products are used."