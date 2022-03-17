Legrand's Decorative Brackets and Hem Bar End Caps Elevate Style

Legrand's Building Control Systems division announced that its Legrand Shading Systems Designer Series of decorative brackets and hem bar end caps are now shipping. Available in a wide range of finishes to match any residential or commercial space's unique style, they allow dealers to elevate the style of any window easily.

"Shades are a classic choice, providing elegance and functionality in any room," said Charlie Derk, director of product marketing, shading and residential controls, Legrand North America. "Now—along with our expansive fabric collection as well as Legrand's full range of switches, outlets, and wiring devices—dealers can further customize the details of their customer's shading solutions for a more cohesive and intentionally designed space."

Designed to fit 2.6-inch and 3.3-inch universal and open-roll adjustable brackets, the decorative brackets slide on easily to completely conceal mounting brackets from the outside without interfering with the mounting surface. They tastefully and cleverly hide mounting hardware from view, resulting in a cohesive shading design. Likewise, the Designer Series hem bar end caps offer a redesigned, modern shape to complete the look, and provide a consistent finish.

To match the aesthetics of any space perfectly, down to the last detail, Designer Series decorative brackets and hem bar end caps are available in 15 new finish styles across three collections: Premium, Glass, and adorne. Premium finishes offer clean lines and are color-matched to Legrand's wiring devices, while adorne finishes perfectly complement switches and outlets from Legrand's adorne Collection.

Glass finishes are inspired by the Vantage EasyTouch Glass keypad and offer a reflective, mirror-like surface. Dealers can easily showcase all 15 finishes to their customers with the convenient new decorative end cap demo case.