Road Trip: Legrand|AV Roadshow Trailer Visits Customers in Person

Legrand|AV launched its series of roadshow events in January to connect with partners and customers in person and provide an opportunity to share the experience the commercial brands can create for end users and integrators.



The challenge of COVID-19 led Legrand|AV to find how partners would want to interact with the sales team in this time where tradeshows were not an optimal option. The results of the conversations were clear – customers said they wanted to see and touch products and have live demonstrations.

[Legrand|AV's Brian Retzlaff discusses Conferencing Audio]



“Some of our brands had done roadshows in the past and customers really liked the interaction and convenience,” said Laurie Englert, vice president of customer experience at Legrand|AV. “People felt more comfortable with smaller groups and the ability to be outside. They loved the idea of getting to see their own sales rep.”

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

The trailer holds exciting new solutions from six commercial brands of Legrand|AV including:

Middle Atlantic’s new forum collaboration suite that enhances the new era of hybrid workforce collaboration.

Vaddio’s EasyIP conferencing systems that simplify BYOD by moving video conferencing onto the network.

Chief’s TiLED LED Video Wall Mounting System for adding creative digital signage configurations to facilities.

Da-Lite’s Tensioned Advantage with SightLine projection screen eliminates the need for black drop and enhances aesthetics.

C2G’s Performance Series HDMI cables that meet the exacting demands of AV connectivity.

Luxul’s Managed PoE+ Switches to expand networks when using PoE-enabled devices.

(Image credit: Legrand|AV)

In addition to new AV products, visitors can expect to see incredibly excited Legrand|AV sales people.

[Legrand Donates Smart Home Solutions to Wounded Warrior Project]

“Our sales team has been itching since day one to get back out there,” said Englert. “It’s not just what they do, it’s who they are. They are beyond thrilled to get out and see customers face-to-face again.”

The Legrand|AV Roadshow will be on the road across the contiguous United States from January throughout the rest of 2022.