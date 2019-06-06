Legrand AV Gives Back to Local Communities Through Habitat for Humanity

Over the last several weeks, the staff at Legrand AV has been working with Habitat for Humanity—a nonprofit housing association committed to giving hardworking, low-income people a hand up, not a hand out—building new housing near Legrand AV’s various facilities. In the month of May, the team completed three builds—one in Minnesota, one in New Jersey, and one in Indiana.

“It is rewarding to be able to spend the workday outside making a difference in our local communities while teambuilding with fellow employees,” said Liz Hager, senior art director and Better Communities leader at Legrand AV. “We get so busy with our day-to-day work that I find myself meeting a handful of coworkers for the first time when we volunteer at Better Communities Committee events like Habitat. I love working at a company that is dedicated to giving back to the community and enables its employees to lead the charge.”

Through its Better Communities program, Legrand AV supports employee volunteer and philanthropic efforts in the communities where they live and work. The company's program is based on three tenets: Better Homes, Better Schools, and Better Recovery. To learn more about Legrand AV's Better Communities program, visit legrandav.com/en/about_us/information/commitments/community.