LEA Professional Introduces 1504 Model for Its Cinema Digital Series

LEA Professional added the 1504 model to its Cinema Digital Series. The four-channel CDS1504 model drives 1,500 watts per channel into 2, 4, and 8 ohms as well as 70Vrms and 100Vrms.

[Pro AV 2025: What's Trendy?]

"It was an easy decision to expand the Cinema Digital Series to include the 1504 as we regularly receive outstanding feedback on the model," stated Scott Robbins, VP of sales at LEA Professional. "Offering extensive options is one of our main priorities to ensure widespread accessibility for the diverse area of applications our clients serve."

Each Cinema Digital Series model supports two or four channels, with wattages ranging from 350 to 1500 watts per channel. All models can integrate with the Dolby Cinema Processor CP950 and include AES67 primary and secondary inputs, analog backup inputs, and the ability to accept AES67 feeds directly from a CP950 without requiring additional hardware, ensuring superior connectivity and flexibility.

[Subwoofers: Pick Your Spot]

LEA Professional’s smart amplifiers are the most feature-rich amplifiers available in the industry—featuring onboard 96kHz DSP, LEA Cloud connectivity, WebUI, third-party API control, real-time load monitoring, Lo-Z/70V/100V selectable by channel, Smart Power Bridge technology, event and fault monitoring, high-efficiency power design, over 3,000 speaker tuning presets, and LEA’s advanced amplifier control software, SharkWare.