Las Vegas Church Moves to Larger Chapel and Gets Bigger Sound with MC²

Founded in 2017, the Korean-American Joong Ang Church in Las Vegas recently left its existing premises to move to a new larger chapel building 10 minutes away from the city’s main strip. With a substantial stage in place, the venue’s main space seats approximately 600 and hosts a variety of worship services including spoken sermons, solo singers, bands, and complete musical shows. A FBT Mitus line array loudspeakers powered by MC² amplification was selected to power it all.

When the Church moved to the new venue, its sound system was outdated and unreliable. Pastor Im In-Cheol and his team decided to install a brand new audio system and engaged Troy Choi of Solid Sound Solutions to deliver the solution.

As a member of the Korean Church community, Choi is a trusted audio practitioner in both the installation and live sound sectors, as well as fixed installations into houses of worship, concert halls, and conference venues. With an abundance of different choices on the market, the Church trusted choi to deliver a system tailored to fit its exact sonic and budgetary requirements.

He recommended the system powered by MC² amplification. Choi designed the system and chose the amplifiers carefully.:

"I was looking for an excellent amplifier with great DSP to level up the loudspeakers," he explained. "As sound guys, we know how much a good amp is necessary to obtain the best results from speakers. It can change mid-class speakers into first-class speakers and first class into low class,

“I’ve long been a fan of the XTA processor and have been familiar with MC² amps for a long time, having used them with Funktion One speakers before the DSP version, so I already knew they were great. This was the first time I’d used the MC² Delta Series with its XTA DSP and Globcon software as well. As soon as I connected the amps to the loudspeakers and played music without any tuning, I smiled. The FBT Mitus is a good small box as a self-powered/DSP version in its own right, but this was another sound altogether. I’ve done plenty of system design and front of house mixing, so I knew this was special from the start. It really is very impressive—MC²’s amplification with XTA DSP is super powerful, and to be honest I think the price is reasonable for the strengths it brings.”

News of the smooth, powerful sound that now supports events at Joong Ang church has travelled fast. “The Korean-American church community in Las Vegas is saying that this is now the best sounding church in town," Choi said. "I attended the first service with the new system and it sounded great—no wonder the client is 200% happy.”