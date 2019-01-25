LANG AG, SDVoE Alliance Demonstrate Interoperability at ISE 2019

At ISE 2019 (Amsterdam, Feb. 5-8), interoperability demonstrations will be featured on both the LANG AG stand 1-H50 and the SDVoE Alliance stand 3-B150. In addition, an in-depth roundtable discussion of the benefits of interoperability for system designers, integrators and tech managers will be held on Wednesday Feb. 6 at 13:30 in room G109.

A private plugfest event already took place at LANG ACADEMY in Lindlar on October 18, where LANG’s evaluation team proved full compatibility between devices from Christie, ZeeVee, IDK, and PureLink.

“At ISE last year, we presented a technical comparison between various 10G and 1G Ethernet-based video distribution systems,” said Thomas Wendeler, image processing product specialist at LANG AG. “That comparison demonstrated that SDVoE-based products offered lower latency and measurably higher image quality than competing solutions. For 2019 we will demonstrate that SDVoE-based products from multiple vendors work seamlessly together as a platform for AV distribution and signal processing.”

Platform interoperability means that designers can create the system that best meets their customer’s needs, without the limits of a single provider’s catalog. Installers become more efficient because any training received on the platform gives them a baseline understanding of products built on that platform. End users appreciate the lack of “stranded investment”. It becomes possible to upgrade and expand their system without having to stick with the original provider, or throw out older gear. This reduces total cost of system ownership.

“As one of the world’s premier system integrators committed to quality and innovation, LANG faces situations everyday where interoperability would be a huge advantage,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Their expertise and status as a trusted, unbiased third-party makes them uniquely positioned to test and recommend AV solutions to their customers and to the pro AV channel as a whole.”