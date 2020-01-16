Lamar Lights Up San Antonio International Airport with Locally Inspired LED Installations

Lamar Airports was selected to overhaul the advertising signage in San Antonio International Airport with four bigger and brighter NanoLumens LED displays. The project will give advertisers higher visibility and more flexible canvas, and the airport visitors a more modern image.

Commissioned by the airports division of Lamar Advertising and integrated by VIA Technology, the project includes four strategically placed displays, They are a flat-panel display above the B-Side entrance to the Baggage Claim zone, a column wrap within the Baggage Claim zone, and a ribbon display above the TSA check-in area. The fourth and final display of the project is a quatrefoil, a four-lobed geometric shape central to the culture and brand of San Antonio. This distinctive display overlooks the TSA check-in area. All of these locations were chosen because they are well-lit and highly trafficked.

(Image credit: NanoLumens)

After winning the advertising rights to the airport, Lamar Airports committed to a sweeping overhaul of the airport’s signage. According to Michael Neck, airport project manager for Lamar, “Lamar always seeks to find digital advertising opportunities that complement the airport aesthetics, enhance the passenger experience, and deliver great opportunities for local and national advertisers to get their messages to their clients.”

“The goal was to showcase San Antonio’s ability to move forward into the future with technology and to include advertising along with that,” said Michael Villa, of VIA Technology, the integrator for the project. “The signs that previously filled the space gave an empty and plain feel. LEDs offer much greater clarity and customization.”

Airports typically feature high levels of ambient light, and San Antonio International is no exception. When asked about how such light levels affect signage, NanoLumens Regional Sales Manager Eric Siegler noted, “It’s important for airport passengers and advertisers alike that passengers have access to clearly visible signage. So signage must stand out, even when the environment is filled with sunlight. LED is really the only solution bright enough to accomplish this. It was the right technology for what Lamar and the airport desired for their user experience.”

(Image credit: NanoLumens)

Neck expanded upon the apt fit of LED for the project. “LED displays bring a level of customization that cannot be achieved through LCD solutions. Lamar was able to showcase the local pride of San Antonio with the customized 2.5mm pixel pitch LED Quatrefoil display. We were also able to develop a column-wrapped LED that showcases the tech-forward approach that San Antonio desires and deserves.”

Each of the four displays features a 2.5mm pixel pitch, with all used almost exclusively for advertising content. The specific locations for each display were chosen because they are high-traffic areas where passengers also exhibit high dwell time.

“These are some of the most complex displays in the city, so VIA Technology was grateful for the opportunity to work on this project and to be included as a premier technology installer in San Antonio,” commented integrator Villa.