L-Acoustics Announces Support Initiatives for Industry and Partners

Closing out a year that will surely be remembered as the most disrupting for the live sound industry, L-Acoustics announced three new initiatives to help industry colleagues, partners, and clients.

Recognizing the impact the COVID crisis had on live event production companies and venues, which remained idle most of the year, L-Acoustics is offering a one-year extension of its five-year product warranty. The warranty extension is automatic and applicable to all products still covered under the manufacturer’s warranty as of January 1, 2020.

In addition, following a global survey and roundtable with Certified Providers conducted in the fall, L-Acoustics notified its network of amendments to the company’s commercial terms for 2021. Adapting its discount structure to reflect the network partners’ lower expected turnover, L-Acoustics says it "strives to help them regain their footing more rapidly in the coming year and maintain competitive access to product and support from the manufacturer."

Finally, launched in July of this year, the L-Acoustics eStore offers the Archipel range of sound systems by L-Acoustics Creations, and Contour XO in-ear monitors powered by JH Audio, as well as branded merchandise. To support the struggling live sound community, L-Acoustics announced that 100 percent of net profits generated on the eStore from launch through December 31, 2020 will be donated to the Musicares, Backup, and Fondation Hopitaux de France charities.

“Throughout the crisis, inspired by the resilience and courage of our employees and partners, L-Acoustics has supported industry initiatives like #wemakeevents, #saveourstages, #crewnation, and #saveliveeventsnow,” said Laurent Vaissié, CEO, L-Acoustics. “Now, as the industry faces a long and difficult winter before an anticipated recovery, launching these three initiatives is our way of showing solidarity with our extended family as well as the talented and dedicated individuals who create outstanding live events for audiences the world over. We look to 2021 with hope and anticipation of our industry coming back strong to thrill audiences once again.”