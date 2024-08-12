How a Church's New Sensory Experience Immerses Visitors

Drawing on the city of Cuenca's history which is closely linked to art, Luz Cuenca is a fully immersive sensory experience offering an artistic expression of the cultural wealth of the city. Housed in the ancient temple of San Miguel, the multimedia exhibition combines artistic lighting techniques, 2D and 3D projection mapping, and a dramatic orchestral music score powered by a KV2 sound system.

Digital immersive experience specialists, Ibercover Studio, were in charge of production and content design for Luz Cuenca. They turned to leading AV experts Fluge to design and supply a high-quality sound system for the project. Fluge had no hesitation in specifying KV2.

“The main objective was to effectively and uniformly reproduce sound in space at low volumes," explained Jesús Catá, AV project engineer at Fluge. "The required SPL levels were not particularly high since the acoustics of the church play an important role in the sound environment, giving more importance to quality rather than pressure. We selected KV2 systems because they are outstanding when it comes to delivering high-quality, detailed, transparent sound at low SPLs, and that’s not easy to do.”

Designed by sound engineer Poti Martín, the system comprises 12 EX26 two-way active loudspeaker systems evenly distributed along the walls of the nave. With its 100x100-degree horn, the EX26 provides wide, even coverage, superb vocal intelligibility and high-quality musical reproduction. A further two EX26s reinforce the upper gallery level. Low end reinforcement is provided by eight EX1.5 subwoofers distributed in pairs either side of the altar, plus a further pair left and right slightly further down the nave.

Due to the immersive character of the room, each loudspeaker receives independent audio signals which are sent via Dante, track by track, from the Watchout 6 video playback system and then processed and distributed to the loudspeakers via NST Audio DSP matrices. Finally, custom white housings were designed for all the loudspeakers to minimize any interference with the video mapping.

“The synergy between the EX26 and the compact EX1.5 subwoofer for the reproduction of the entire sound spectrum in a completely flat manner, with no drop-off at any frequency, is unique,” remarked Catá. “You can hear absolutely every detail of the music exactly as it’s meant to sound, even at low SPLs. However, this doesn’t mean that it won’t reproduce higher SPLs with the same degree of success—indeed, in addition to Luz Cuenca, the system will be used for many other events with more demanding level requirements, and we know it will sound just as good.”

Take a peek for yourself below.