Kramer to Showcase Video/Audio over IP at ISE 2017

Kramer Electronics will be showcasing a solution for video- and audio-over-IP designed for IT environments at ISE 2017. The company will be displaying its full range of products and solutions tomorrow in Booth 1-F20.



Kramer's audio/video over IP solution enables any video source (up to 4K60 4:2:0) to be captured, managed and distributed to any number of displays from any single point on the network.

"The ease of deployment, flexibility, scalability, and use of standard Ethernet networks is aimed specifically at IT professionals responsible for managing vast IT device networks," said David Margolin, Director of Corporate Marketing at Kramer. Video sources are captured with Kramer KDS-EN6 encoders, managed by Kramer Network and distributed by Kramer KDS-DEC6 decoders.

Kramer Network is a software-based AV over IP enterprise management solution that gives IT system administrators complete centralized or distributed control of IP streams, room environments and any AV device from any single point on the network. The solution is installed on standard or virtual IT servers.