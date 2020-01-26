Kramer Says New KDS-10 4K Transceiver Delivers 'Ultimate AVoIP Freedom'

The What: At ISE 2020, Kramer will debut its new KDS-10 transceiver, a fully featured solution that it says will "set the stage for next-level AV-over-IP installations."

The What Else: The new KDS-10 is a high-performance end-to-end 4K60 (4:4:4) transceiver that delivers streaming, flexibility, and multiview functionality, such as picture-in-picture and picture-aside-picture. KDS-10 provides user-controlled H.264 / H.265 compression switching and multiple protocols, further extending options for AV and IT professionals.

A key attribute in AVoIP applications, the KDS-10 is equipped with H.265 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) which uses approximately 50 percent less bandwidth than H.264. This video compression standard enables AV professionals to deliver 4K streaming over IP more efficiently and reliably. It is also backwards-compatible with H.264, if needed.

The Bottom Line: This bi-directional transceiver supports up to 3840x2160 picture resolution at 60Hz frame rate. Highly versatile, the KDS-10 can be used as either an encoder or decoder, per operator selection and use case. It offers additional value with its two HDMI inputs for encoding and decoding dual 4K30 streams.

The KDS-10 can be seen at ISE 2020 at Kramer's Stand #1-F20.

