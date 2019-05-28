Kramer Electronics Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

Kramer Electronics has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP) in the program’s Complimentary Solutions track. Through the Logitech Collaboration Program, Kramer says it "delivers an exceptional user experience through a proven and mutually validated integration."

Customers who purchase Logitech Video Collaboration products, along with Kramer@Work meeting rooms now receive a solution that is optimized for groups to collaborate anytime and anywhere.

“It’s an exciting time in the world of pro AV,” said Neta Lempert, vice president digital business development for Kramer. “The opportunity to partner with industry leaders like Logitech ensure that our shared customers will all benefit from seamless integration and enhanced innovation.”

“We are pleased that Kramer has joined our program,” said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. “By closely collaborating with Kramer, we are able to offer a better user experience to our joint customers.”